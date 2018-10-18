STYLE & FASHION

Company selling 'nosewarmers' - earmuffs for your nose

There's a fall chill in the air, so it's time perhaps for the scarves, hats, gloves and... nosewarmers.

Yep, nose warmers. Like earmuffs for your nose.

They are real and they are REALLY gaining social media traction.

The Nosewarmer Company is based in the UK and they make them in all kinds of fabrics - from wool to faux fur to fleece.

They're about 7 and a half British pounds, or $10.

The creator got the idea when she had a "genuine cold nose."

For anyone who thinks they look silly, she says not any sillier than a red, bare nose.
