Style & Fashion

$315 denim, high-waist 'janties' sell out

EMBED <>More Videos

$300 denim "janties" sell out. Watch the report from April 1, 2019.

This seems like something that would be an April Fools' joke, but it's not.

A designer clothing company is raising eyebrows after releasing a pair of high-cut denim "brief-style" shorts.

The shorts feature a high-waist, zip front and a button at the waistband.

They can be worn under or over pants.

The company calls it underwear that doesn't need to stay "under there".

But they're not for everyone - not because of the fit, but the price! They cost a staggering $315.

When we checked Monday afternoon on the company's website they are all sold out, except for a few pairs left in size extra small.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionbuzzworthytrendbig talkers
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Opening statements in teen's murder trial
Wrecker driver finds woman dead in back seat of car
Missing Kentucky teen may be headed to Houston with relative
Nipsey Hussle shooting: Police identify suspect
Chaos erupts, several injured outside Nipsey Hussle vigil
Missing 15-year-old may be traveling with 47-year-old man
New app saves you money at the pump and in restaurants
Show More
Houston festival to celebrate all-things fried chicken
Deputies find woman asleep in her car in middle of Beltway 8
School bus involved in wreck in southwest Houston
'Avengers: Endgame' tickets available, new trailer out
The 60: U.S. could run out of avocados if border shut down
More TOP STORIES News