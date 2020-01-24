fashion

Fashion Friday: Jennifer Lopez was dripping in $9 million worth of diamonds

By Roshumba Williams
The end of the work week is synonymous with one thing here at On The Red Carpet: Fashion Friday. As we inch closer to Hollywood's biggest night, the Oscars, the celebrities have been turning up the heat with their wardrobes. So in typical Friday tradition, supermodel and fashion expert Roshumba Williams is rounding up her top seven looks of the week.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet was jam-packed with couture and bling. Cynthia Erivo, leading lady of "Harriet," was simply stunning in her color-blocked Schiaparelli gown.

Sterling K. Brown has certainly made "Waves" this year, both onscreen and on the red carpet. The "This is Us" star exuded a cool and classy demeanor in his 18th Amendment checkered tuxedo. The actor paired the single button tux with fashion forward shades, completing his effortlessly cool ensemble.

Meanwhile, Charlize Theron worked the carpet in her Givenchy couture. The "Bombshell" actress was fitted in a jeweled crop top and high-waisted skirt. To top it off, Theron donned a diamond-encrusted hairpiece over her center part.

Danai Gurira commanded the spotlight with her bold crimson Mugler dress. Of course, the outfit wouldn't be complete without an array of jewels. The "Black Panther" actress accessorized her gown with a colorful collar necklace.

Jennifer Lopez unsurprisingly made Williams' top hits of the week again. While the "Hustlers" actress consistently proves to have an innate sense of style on the red carpet, she kicked it up a notch at the SAG Awards. Lopez was dripping in 9 million dollars worth of Harry Winston diamonds, enhancing her sleek black gown.

Over at the Producers Guild Awards, Nicole Kidman was the epitome of angelic in her white J. Mendel pantsuit. The ensemble was made unique with an origami corset.

Also at the Producers Guild Awards, Constance Wu stunned in an emerald green Etro gown. The Bohemian dress was topped off with layered turquoise jewelry--making for a relaxed, yet glam look.

Tune in every Friday to see which celebrities make Williams' top fashion stars of the week.

