New season of 'Project Runway' headed to Freeform, Disney+ and Hulu.

Jay McCarroll was the very first "Project Runway" winner

LOS ANGELES -- Aspiring designers, get your sketchbooks and sewing machines ready. "Project Runway" is making a comeback!

Freeform announced it closed a deal with Spyglass Media group to bring the popular reality competition show back for a 10-episode run. It'll air on the network and then stream on Disney+ and Hulu shortly after.

"'Project Runway' is an iconic television juggernaut that perfectly complements the pop-culture spirit at Freeform," said Simran Sethi, president, scripted programming, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment.

Gary Barber, chairman and CEO of Spyglass, said, "For 20 seasons, 'Project Runway' has captured viewers' attention and cultivated a loyal following. The series has proven to be a valuable and enduring brand worldwide, and we could not be more excited to broaden the show's breadth of viewership within the Freeform, Hulu and Disney+ ecosystem."

"Project Runway" premiered in 2004 with host Heidi Klum and mentor Tim Gunn. It created style stars like Christian Siriano, who has designed for Hollywood's hottest stars.

Some past winners can be seen in the photo gallery above.

The new season will make its Freeform debut in 2025. An exact date has not yet been announced.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Freeform, Hulu, Disney+ and this ABC station.