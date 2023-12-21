Suspects led Baytown police on chase, ending in crash over 3 pairs of stolen shoes, police say

A man and woman allegedly stole three pairs of shoes from Baytown Famous Footwear before leading police on a chase, which ended in a crash.

A man and woman allegedly stole three pairs of shoes from Baytown Famous Footwear before leading police on a chase, which ended in a crash.

A man and woman allegedly stole three pairs of shoes from Baytown Famous Footwear before leading police on a chase, which ended in a crash.

A man and woman allegedly stole three pairs of shoes from Baytown Famous Footwear before leading police on a chase, which ended in a crash.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- An innocent driver was T-boned in Baytown on Wednesday after a man allegedly robbed a shoe store and fled from police.

"I don't feel like it's worth it. That wasn't worth it," the Baytown Famous Footwear store manager, who wouldn't go on camera, said.

An employee told ABC13 that at about 12 p.m., a man walked into the store, chatted with employees, got sized, and then walked out with his three pairs of shoes without paying.

"I said, 'Hey, excuse me. Excuse me, hey!'" the employee said.

The man got into his car, and the employee called 911. She said she was connected to an officer patrolling the shopping mall. The officer began following the suspect's car, which sped away.

"The screeching of the tires going that way, and then going across the street, the honking of the sirens," the employee said.

The suspect eventually threw the three pairs of shoes out his window. Police continued following for a short time before calling the chase off for safety reasons.

Still, Eyewitness News was told the suspect flew through the intersection of Cedar Bayou Lynchburg and Wade Road, hitting an innocent driver.

"That's why I don't want to call the police because that's scary to hear. Three pairs of shoes, all over that," the employee said.

Baytown police said a 67-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were in the car. The man, who robbed the store, stayed with the car, and the woman took off to a nearby Shell gas station, though both were eventually arrested.

Investigators said the two suspects were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK. The innocent driver refused medical treatment.

The woman was charged with evading police and possession of a controlled substance, and the man was charged with theft.

This was the second police chase to end in a crash within 24 hours.

In a separate incident on Tuesday, a suspect allegedly robbed $7,000 worth of gear from a Pasadena WSS Athletic Store and took off to Houston.

Houston police said a tracking device in the merchandise allowed police to follow them. They engaged in a chase that ended in a crash, where an innocent driver was T-boned by the 31-year-old male suspect, who was taken into custody.

Eyewitness News asked the Houston Police Department how this crash factors into their new chase policy and was told investigators are reviewing the case.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.