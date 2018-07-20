FAMILY & PARENTING

Top 10 questions to ask when choosing child care

When it comes to caring for your child, you want nothing but the best. But the decision to choose the right facility can be daunting. To make the process easier, ask some critical questions.

Top 10 questions to ask when choosing childcare:

1. May I see your state permit and your last inspection?
2. What experience and training do you have in caring for children?
3. How many children do you care for and how do you ensure that you meet all their needs?
4. May I see your operational policies so I can learn more about your services?
5. What's a typical day like for a child in your care?
6. How do you protect the health and safety of children in your care?
7. Do you know about and always use safe sleep practices with infants?
8. How do you discipline children?
9. How do you handle emergencies and under what circumstances will you contact me?
10. How will you discuss progress and concerns related to my child?

Source: Texas Health and Human Services

The State Department of Family and Protective Services has a website to look up day cares in Texas.
