U.S. & WORLD

Texas hospital delivers 48 babies in 41 hours

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas hospital delivers 48 babies in 41 hours. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on July 1, 2018. (WPVI)

Labor day came early for the staff at the Baylor Fort Worth Medical Center in Texas.

The hospital delivered 48 babies in just 41 hours.

The mini baby boom started on June 26.

During that period of time, nurses and doctors delivered more than one baby every hour.

One doctor theorized that the full moon triggered the rush to the maternity ward.

The nursing director said the hospital was prepared with extra staff coming in to help.

The epidemic of contractions caused another outbreak of deliveries at the hospital, in the form of pizza.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyu.s. & worldpregnancybaby
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
A look back at women murdered while jogging
Millions of followers travel to Mecca for holy day
More u.s. & world
FAMILY & PARENTING
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
9 nurses pregnant at the same time at Oregon hospital
Internet DNA test leads to emotional reunion
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Kids with autism get special tour of Space Center Houston
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News