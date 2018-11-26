FAMILY & PARENTING

State trooper delivers baby on side of highway

NC state trooper delivers baby off Wake County highway

WAKE COUNTY, North Carolina --
State Highway Patrol Trooper Sgt. Brian Maynard can add assisting with a birth to his list of life accomplishments.

After leaving his family's home Saturday night, the on-duty officer saw a couple going roughly 85 mph past him on the highway. It turned out, the woman was in labor

"I just feel lucky and blessed to have been at the right place at the right time," Sgt. Maynard said.


The highway patrolman's dash cam video during the traffic stop Saturday night captured the scene off Highway 64 near exit 429 in Wake County.

Parents Jimmy and Laura Baker could no longer make it to the hospital. The baby's head was pushing through.

"He said, 'Hey, my wife is having a baby,'" Sgt. Maynard recalled. "I said, 'OK, well, we're going to do this right here, me and you.' I contacted EMS, got them on the way. Grabbed my gloves, blanket. It was interesting. It was scary. I just tried to do the best that I could do with things I've seen on TV and things I had heard. (I'm) relieved that everything went good."

The Bakers, with the help of Sgt. Maynard, who is a 15-year veteran officer, delivered a healthy baby girl.



"For so many years, I've seen a lot of death," Sgt. Maynard said. "To be a part of the process that actually brings a life into this world is absolutely amazing."

Sgt. Maynard is a husband and father to an 11-year-old girl.

He said the experience brought back memories.

He plans to stay in touch with the family.
