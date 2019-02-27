ADOPTION

Nurse adopts boy she cared for in pediatric ICU

EMBED </>More Videos

A Peoria, Ill. nurse adopted a boy she cared for in the NICU, after his biological mother couldn't care for his medical needs.

PEORIA, Illinois --
An Illinois nurse has been caring for the smallest and sickest of babies for 32 years, but she recently decided to care on a whole new level, WHOI reports.

Angela Farnan works in the pediatric intensive care unit, helping kids with congenital heart problems.

During their stay in the PICU, Farnan and her patients become like family. But this time, family took a literal turn.

"I was part of the care team that took care of him after surgery and then continued to care for him as he was in the hospital for the next six and a half months," Farnan said.

Blaze was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a congenital heart defect. His first surgery took place when he was just 3 days old. His second surgery was just eight months after that.

In between, the Farnan family opened their home to Blaze because his biological family couldn't.

"We're excited that he's doing great. However, we know it's getting close to us having to give him back to his family," Farnan said.

But, after his second surgery, Blaze's biological mom didn't think she could keep up with the care.

"She made a heartfelt decision to ask us if we'd be willing to keep him on a permanent basis. It was an emotional time. She was in tears. Internally, we are ecstatic but sad for this mom who is feeling a loss," Farnan said.

"We just fell in love with him and wanted him and had a chance to get him. It's like, 'Wow, we get to keep him now.' It wasn't a sit-down discussion: 'Do we want to do this,'" said Rick Farnan, Angela's husband and Blaze's new father.

The Farnans always wanted to have children but were unable to have any of their own.

"I've always wanted to be a mother, and then you just have to realize and trust in God and believe that he has a greater purpose for you," Angela said.

On June 8, 2018, a packed courtroom celebrated Blaze's adoption.

Today, the family goes on trips and there's no question that Blaze is an active little boy who loves life.

"He just has a great little personality and people are drawn to him, besides him being so cute," Rick said.

Blaze dances to "Baby Shark," rides his bike, and gives kisses to his great-grandmother and really anyone he meets.

Blaze will have to undergo a third surgery in a few years and he may need a transplant one day.

His parents said they couldn't do this without the incredible nurses and doctors that have helped them from the beginning.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyadoptionfamilyu.s. & worldIllinois
ADOPTION
Firefighters deliver baby boy to new adoptive family
3 puppies born without front legs seeking forever home
Adopt dogs with 'broken hearts' this Valentine's month
8-year-old surprises stepdad with adoption proposal
More adoption
FAMILY & PARENTING
Meet the new Gerber baby, Kairi Yang!
Mom hands out gift bags on flight to apologize if baby cries
Dove offering $5K grant to dads without paid paternity leave
Mom blogger's post about 'Cheat Day' lunchbox goes viral
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
TESTIMONY LIVE: Cohen speaks before House committee
READ: Cohen's full testimony
WARNING: Internet challenge encouraging suicide resurfacing
Man dragged in deadly hit-and-run near midtown Houston
Cult influences may have motivated family murders: Relatives
Former NASA employee wants to send cat's ashes into space
What's being done to help ease traffic in Pearland
Pizza deliveryman killed in "setup" robbery
Show More
President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un at summit
This is why you don't park in front of fire hydrants
Michelle Obama mural debuting just before 'Becoming' book tour
Lawmaker hopes to make Selena's birthday a state holiday
Gone too soon: The life and legacy of Selena
More News