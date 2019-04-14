u.s. & world

Man sues parents for trashing porn collection worth $29K

GRAND HAVEN, Michigan -- A man is suing his parents for $86,000 in damages for throwing out his pornography collection.

Since it's a civil case with no criminal charges -- the names and identities of the parties are being kept anonymous.

The man says his collection was worth $29,000.

He had moved back into his parents' Grand Haven, Michigan home in October 2016 following a divorce, according to federal court documents obtained by WXMI.

After moving out 10 months later, his parents allegedly delivered boxes of his stuff to his new place in Indiana.

But when they arrived the defendant noticed many of his possessions were missing.

According to the documents, his parents allegedly told the defendant they destroyed his porn.

The man tried calling police on his parents, but authorities declined to press charges in the matter.

According to the lawsuit, the man emailed his parents.

"If you had a problem with my belongings, you should have stated that at the time and I would have gone elsewhere," the email allegedly stated. "Instead, you choose to keep quiet and behave vindictively."

His father apparently responded, "Believe it or not, one reason for why I destroyed your porn was for your own mental and emotional health.

"I would have done the same if I had found a kilo of crack cocaine," his father wrote. "Someday, I hope you will understand.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentinglawsuitu.s. & worldpornography
U.S. & WORLD
Arkansas bridge will be renamed in honor of Maleah Davis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News