STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Busy schedule? Here are time-saving tips for parents

EMBED </>More Videos

Stretch Your Dollar reporter Chelsey Hernandez shares tips for parents on how to save time. (KTRK)

By
When it comes to parenting, money isn't the only thing families need to save.

Parents often need to find more time in their day.

I went to Bellaire to talk to "Hot Mess to Mindful" author Ali Katz who wrote the book on extending your day.

Through experience and practice with her two young children, she's mastered making your kiddos listen the very first time you ask them to do something. She calls this her Ninja Mom Trick. It's as simple as eye contact.

"Me taking the two seconds to leave the kitchen and walk to where they are and probably turn off the TV and look at them in the eye. I need you to get your shoes on and grab your backpack and meet me at the door," Katz said.

Ali says she even takes it one step farther by having them repeat back what she needs them to do. This eliminates any miscommunication and the excuse "I didn't hear you."
Take some of the stress off your shoulders by giving your child the tools to do it for themselves.

"Let the kids help make breakfast. Have what they need. Bowls, spoons, cups in low drawers and low cabinets so that they can take some ownership of getting breakfast together," Katz explained.

Finally, always give yourself more time than what you think you need in the mornings to ensure a smooth routine.

A mom I work with here at ABC13 was skeptical, but she tried the eye contact trick this weekend and she says her daughter did what she asked the very first time.

I want to hear from you! Try this trick and let me know if it works for you!

You can also use apps to track how much time you're spending on social media.
EMBED More News Videos

Here are some time saving tips for moms.



Try a tracking app called Moment. It tracks how long you use apps each day like Instagram and Facebook, as well as emails. It doesn't track phone calls.

You can even set time limits. Set an alarm on your phone and after you've spent 30 minutes or an hour on social media, you can't spend anymore.

Katz also suggests laying your clothes out in the mornings for both yourself and your youngsters.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familystretch your dollarsave moneyparenting
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
5 places you can visit on one tank of gas from Houston
Rating the best food options if you eat breakfast on-the-go
Don't let these tax-free weekend mistakes cost you
Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
Shopping on tax-free weekend? Save money with these apps
More stretch your dollar
FAMILY & PARENTING
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
9 nurses pregnant at the same time at Oregon hospital
Internet DNA test leads to emotional reunion
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Kids with autism get special tour of Space Center Houston
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News