FAMILY & PARENTING

Oh brother (and sister)! April 10 is National Siblings Day

(Shutterstock)

April 10 is an annual reason to call up your siblings and reminisce as only you can. It's National Siblings Day.

Though the day is meant as a joyous occasion like Mother's Day or Father's Day, it was inspired by tragedy. New York City woman Claudia Evart was inspired to create the Siblings Day Foundation in the mid-1990s after both of her siblings died at a young age, and she wasn't able to tell them goodbye.

She chose April 10 because it was her sister Lisette's birthday, according to the foundation website. The goal of the foundation is to make the occasion an official national holiday.

"Our mission is to help all brothers and sisters to reconnect," Evart said in a video promoting the holiday. "Cherish, love and respect your brothers and sisters. The deep bond you share is truly a special gift."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familysiblingschildrenparentingsocietybuzzworthysocial mediawatercooleru.s. & world
FAMILY & PARENTING
1 year later: Meet the miracle babies born during Harvey
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
9 nurses pregnant at the same time at Oregon hospital
Internet DNA test leads to emotional reunion
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Police: Adult bookstore employee raped during robbery
Teen killed in road rage crash, investigators say
3 Texas seniors arrested for plotting guns and bomb at school
Kroger Company to phase out plastic bags at all stores
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
Texas football player, 13, dies after becoming unresponsive
New BCycle stations make it easier to bike to class
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
Show More
FREE MONEY! Score scholarship cash for college
32 children's meds recalled for possible contamination
'Flesh-eating' STD is making the rounds
Benefit today for HPD officer injured in golf cart accident
Boy's shirt leaves him with 'floating head' back to school photos
More News