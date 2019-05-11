'Game of Thrones' baby names surging in popularity

Social Security released its annual list of top baby names on Friday and there are more than a few references to "Game of Thrones" on the list.
The hero of Winterfell has inspired many parents. Arya ranks 119 on the list with 2,545 girls named after the tough assassin. The spelling variant Aria came in at number 19 with 7,394.
Another top "Game of Thrones" name isn't a name at all. It's one of the many titles of Daenerys Targaryen. There are several Khaleesi seen throughout the show and there were 560 baby girls named after the Dothraki queens. There were also nine baby boys named Khal after the Dothraki kings.
Excluding Jon, Robert, Shae and Brienne for being popular before the show, these names from Westeros have made a splash in the United States.
- Arya: 2,545
- Khaleesi: 560
- Yara: 434
- Lyanna: 319
- Renly: 102
- Jory: 72
- Tyrion: 58
- Jorah: 30
- Sansa: 29
- Catelyn: 21
- Ellaria: 17
- Oberyn: 15
- Nymeria: 15
- Ramsay: 15
- Theon: 14
- Aerys: 14
- Shireen: 11
- Talisa: 11
- Sandor: 10
- Khal: 9
- Olenna: 9
- Daenarys: 8
- Bran: 8
- Beric: 8
- Brynden: 8
- Bronn: 7
- Samwell: 7
- Myrcella: 6
- Aegon: 6
- Benjen: 6
The entire list of baby names can be viewed on Social Security's website.