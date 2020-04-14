family

Free ABC13 printable activities for kids to do at home

Being cooped up at home for long periods of time is not only tough for you, but especially for your children. There are never enough ways to stay occupied.

We understand the struggle and want to help.

Here are some fun activities we've created for you and your children to do at home. There are coloring pages, a maze, a word search, and more! Simply download and print the sheets below and let your creativity flow!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD.

We'd love to see your work and encourage you to share with us using #abc13eyewitness.

We will get through this... and hopefully these activities will make it a little easier! Have fun!

RELATED: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home during COVID-19
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingchildrensocietycoronavirusfamilycovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FAMILY
Operation 13 Save A Life
The recipe that'll feed your family multiple meals
Indoor egg hunts and other creative ideas to celebrate Easter
How a family of 7 battling COVID-19 stays connected
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HPD holds prayer vigil for detective in ICU with COVID-19
Fauci: 'We're not there yet' on key steps to reopen economy
Where to get tested for COVID-19 without symptoms
More people recovering from COVID-19 across Texas
Pleasantly cool through Thursday but storms return Sunday
'I was very confused': Mom sick with COVID-19 gives birth in coma
Man shot and killed while 4-year-old son slept in his apartment
Show More
Fort Bend ISD working on ways to honor seniors during pandemic
Beaches in unincorporated areas of Galveston Co. are reopened
Alex Trebek memoir to debut July 21
Matthew McConaughey donates masks to Austin first responders
Who is not eligible to get a coronavirus stimulus check
More TOP STORIES News