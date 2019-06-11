Family & Parenting

Company offering to find perfect name for your baby for $350

SAN FRANCISCO -- How much would you pay to find the perfect name for your baby?

The CDC says July through October are the busiest birth months. If you're having trouble selecting a name for your little one, a company says it can help.

For $350, it will come up with 10 names and middle names to choose from.

Consider it a boutique service for parents really struggling to come up with the perfect name for their child.

"Future Perfect" says for $350, you also get a 15-minute consultation plus an exclusive gift when the baby comes home.

The company also offers a more affordable package for $100 for a "namestorming session like no other."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingchildrenbusinessbuzzworthybabyu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News