FAMILY & PARENTING

Adopted 9-year-old spends birthday finding forever homes for other kids

EMBED </>More Videos

A teen girl from Ukraine finds her forever home in the United States.

ABERDEEN, North Carolina --
It's a Christmas memory that will live on for years to come: A teen girl from Ukraine finds her forever home in the United States.

But the story actually starts with a 9-year-old North Carolina boy named Grady Bartholf.

For his birthday, he wanted to raise money to help families complete their adoption dreams. And being adopted himself, Grady knew how special that would be.

"Family has always been so important to Grady," his mother, Bhavana Bartholf, said. "This year, leading up to his birthday, he came to us and said that moving forward, his only wish is to make sure that he helps at least one kid get adopted each year for his birthday."

So, he set out to raise $4,000 in donations. His efforts actually raked in more than $12,000.
He gave the money to the North Carolina Gift of Adoption charity, an organization that provides financial assistance to families to help them complete adoptions.

The organization then gave the money to the Hicks family in Aberdeen.

Just before midnight on Wednesday, the family piled in their car and headed to RDU to meet their newest member: 16-year-old Anastasia.

A sea of hugs and tears erupted as the family reunited in the terminal.

EMBED More News Videos

Raw footage of Anastasia reuniting with her family at RDU



"I'm sure excited," Anastasia's adopted sister said. "When we first met her I always felt like she wasn't leaving."

This time she won't have to. After the teen visited her host family, they knew it was a perfect fit.

Bartholf's fundraiser also helped two other children find their forever homes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyadoptionfeel goodfamilychristmas giftNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Mother reunited with daughter she was told died at birth 69 years ago
Do moms share more of the holiday to-do list burden?
Grinch brings holiday cheer to Houston
Photographer replaces Santa with The Grinch in family photos
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Teen shot, killed in east Harris County, deputies say
82-year-old woman wants to warn others after being scammed
Deterioration closes two lanes of I-610 East Loop
Man charged in 2 child sex assault cases speaks from jail
Pastor addresses uproar over lavish anniversary gift to wife
Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
Texans down Jets to keep division title hopes alive
Second suspect wanted in shooting of 7-year-old
Show More
Trae Tha Truth helps make Christmas bright for families
TSU graduate surprised by brother in Navy while receiving degree
Texas has highest number of uninsured kids in US: Report
UHD students overcome obstacles to graduate
Unicorn who leaves glitter surprise in tiny toilet is a hot gift
More News