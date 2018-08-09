To say Pedro Munive is missed is an understatement.The 83-year-old was a family man who was close to his grandson, Mario."He was one of the greatest men I knew. He helped raise me. He was a dad to me," Mario said.On Sunday morning, Munive was picking up cans when he was fatally beaten at his Pasadena apartment complex.Police released surveillance images of the suspect, who they say attempted to rob him during the beating.The suspect has been identified as Silvano DeJesus Echavarria, 23, and he's still on the run."This is an elderly person you basically took advantage of, so it's unspoken," said Mario.Eyewitness News did an on-camera interview with Echavarria in December after he said he escaped a fire at a Pasadena apartment complex. Now months later, he's wanted for murder.Echavarria is no stranger to the law. In fact, he was charged with stabbing someone in 2012 and then records show he violated his probation.