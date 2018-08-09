MAN KILLED

'One of the greatest men I knew': Elderly man beaten to death in Pasadena remembered by family

EMBED </>More Videos

Family mourns elderly Pasadena man beaten to death

By
PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
To say Pedro Munive is missed is an understatement.

The 83-year-old was a family man who was close to his grandson, Mario.

"He was one of the greatest men I knew. He helped raise me. He was a dad to me," Mario said.

On Sunday morning, Munive was picking up cans when he was fatally beaten at his Pasadena apartment complex.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect, who they say attempted to rob him during the beating.

The suspect has been identified as Silvano DeJesus Echavarria, 23, and he's still on the run.

"This is an elderly person you basically took advantage of, so it's unspoken," said Mario.

Eyewitness News did an on-camera interview with Echavarria in December after he said he escaped a fire at a Pasadena apartment complex. Now months later, he's wanted for murder.

Echavarria is no stranger to the law. In fact, he was charged with stabbing someone in 2012 and then records show he violated his probation.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man killedelder abusePasadena
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MAN KILLED
Father shot to death by gunmen who stole his truck
Person of interest questioned after deadly shootout
Suspect deeded home to woman because he was terminally ill
Inside an ex-deputy constable's plan to kill Houston doctor
More man killed
Top Stories
Woman found dead inside Texas City home after 911 call
23 rescued French bulldog puppies from Texas up for adoption
Houston H-E-B store closing its doors next month
Arkema case docs: Other plants moved chemicals out of town
Man bitten in apparent shark attack on Crystal Beach
These are three of the most dangerous sharks in the ocean
Deshaun Watson to hopefully return to the game Thursday night
Beto O'Rourke brings senate campaign to Houston Friday
Show More
Man in wheelchair hit by an 18-wheeler in east Houston, police say
Elderly woman terrified after police accidentally raid her home
Pearland kindergarten teacher involved in horrific crash
Father shot to death by gunmen who stole his truck
Police take aim at prostitution along Houston's Bissonnet Track
More News