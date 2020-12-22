Attorney says shooting of Joshua Feast looked 'more like a drive-by'

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) -- The mother of a 22-year-old man who was shot and killed by a La Marque police officer says this is the hardest thing she's ever gone through.

On Tuesday, the family of Joshua Feast and Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump held a conference responding to the body camera footage released by the La Marque Police Department.

Feast, who Crump and his family said posed no threat, was shot to death by Officer Jose Santos on Dec. 9. across the street from Feast's uncle's house, where he was staying.

Feast had been outside talking to the mother of his child, his uncle said. Moments later, Santos was driving down the street and made a sudden U-turn. He pulled up and yelled Feast's name. Feast ran. His uncle said the officer shot Feast in the back.



Investigators said he was a person of interest and possibly connected to recent shootings in town.

According to Crump, the footage released contradicts what investigators initially stated about the shooting and adds he wants the U.S. Justice Department to take over the investigation.

A demonstration is being planned for Saturday in La Marque.

Officer Santos is on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

