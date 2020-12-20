Family prays missing 21-year-old from Missouri City comes home safely

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Family and friends of a missing Texas State student gathered at his family's church in Missouri City Sunday to pray for a safe return.

His father, Kent Landry, spoke before a crowd of at least 100 people, expressing concern and worry over his son's disappearance.

"I pray that I will have the opportunity to hug my son and to tell him I love him again. God, I hope it's before Christmas," Kent told the crowd.

Jason Landry, 21, is a Houston native and Texas State student who family members said went missing while en route to Sienna.
Jason's Nissan Altima was found Sunday, Dec. 13 just outside of Luling. It had been crashed and abandoned on a road. Luling is about 30 minutes away from San Marcos, where Texas State University is located.

Family told ABC13 that officials drained a pond in Luling that they believed could have clues to Jason's disappearance, but found nothing. His dad says the family just wants him home for Christmas.

According to Texas EquuSearch, they will be sending additional crews out to the rural area of central Texas where Jason's car was found to assist in the search.

