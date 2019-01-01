Community host benefit for families displaced by Christmas Eve fire

Community members joined together to help 60 families displaced by an apartment fire in southwest Houston, including the family of 10-year-old Angel Molina.

A 10-year-old boy was killed over a week ago when a deadly apartment fire broke out in southwest Houston.

Community members met at Country Club Village Apartments on Tuesday to rally around the family of Angel Molina, and other families displaced by the fire.

The benefit, organized by Nelvin Adriatico, was intended to help the 60 families who were left homeless on Christmas Eve.

Community member Alex Iraheta helped rescued people from the fire and recalls trying to save Angel, but just couldn't get to him.

"I tried to do the best I can... my heart was very sad," Iraheta said'

RELATED: Father badly burned trying to save 10-year-old from apartment fire
EMBED More News Videos

CHRISTMAS TRAGEDY: A man was able to throw three children to safety from their third-floor apartment, but couldn't save his son Angel.



Arson investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the fatal fire in the 7000 block of South Gessner Road.

The Guerra family has launched a GoFundMe account to help pay for Angel's funeral.

