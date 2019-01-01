EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4961201" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CHRISTMAS TRAGEDY: A man was able to throw three children to safety from their third-floor apartment, but couldn't save his son Angel.

A 10-year-old boy was killed over a week ago when a deadly apartment fire broke out in southwest Houston.Community members met at Country Club Village Apartments on Tuesday to rally around the family of Angel Molina, and other families displaced by the fire.The benefit, organized by Nelvin Adriatico, was intended to help the 60 families who were left homeless on Christmas Eve.Community member Alex Iraheta helped rescued people from the fire and recalls trying to save Angel, but just couldn't get to him."I tried to do the best I can... my heart was very sad," Iraheta said'Arson investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the fatal fire in the 7000 block of South Gessner Road.The Guerra family has launched aaccount to help pay for Angel's funeral.