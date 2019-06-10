Family identifies inmate who died while in Webster police custody

WEBSTER, Texas -- The Texas Rangers are investigating the death of an inmate at the city jail in Webster.The family of the inmate identified him as Nathan Gale.On Saturday, Webster police told ABC13 Eyewitness News that he was found unresponsive during a routine cell inspection.Authorities say medics responded and provided life-saving measures but were unable to revive him.Gale was taken into custody over the weekend for possession of a controlled substance.