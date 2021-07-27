pedestrian struck

62-year-old man arrested after 2 women, 2 young children struck while walking in Hempstead

2 women, 2 children walking on street hit by SUV in Hempstead

HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KTRK) -- Four pedestrians, who appear to all be family, are in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Hempstead.

Hempstead police say a 62-year-old man driving a Chevy Suburban struck two adult women and two children while driving eastbound in the 700 block of Austin Street near 6th Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

The man stopped about a block away from the accident and cooperated with investigators, police said.

The two women who were struck are 26 and 24 years old. Police say one of the women is pregnant. Both were in critical condition when they were flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital via LifeFlight.

A 5-year-old boy was also flown to Memorial Hermann, police said. The final victim, a 1-year-old girl, was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Video from the scene shows a stroller and pink toddler shoes among other debris strewn across Austin Street after the crash.

Hempstead police arrested 62-year-old Jose Carmen Sierra Gasca for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He was booked into the Waller County Jail.

Police are awaiting more information concerning the victims' conditions.

Related topics:
hempsteadcar crashcar accidentpedestrian struckchild injuredpedestrian injuredpedestrianscrash
