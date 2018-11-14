Family displaced by Harvey loses everything in RV fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A Hurricane Harvey survivor is finding herself facing another tragedy after her temporary home was destroyed by a fire.
For more than a year, crews worked to get the family back inside their original home, but on Wednesday, the same crew worked to keep them out.
"It was going to be a good start," Tyra Sherman said. "Our new start."
On Friday, Sherman and her 6-year-old daughter Cloe was moving back into their home.
Things all changed when a fire broke out in their RV, destroying all of their belongings.
"By the time I got here, it was the worst sight I could ever see," Sherman said.
A spokesperson with Pasadena Fire Department says the RV the family was living in had an AC/heating defect and caught fire.
The disaster even found its way to their permanent home.
"There's water dripping from the rafters over to the first floor, and holes all the way through," Sherman said.
The hurricane and fire is only the beginning for this family's troubles.
Two years ago, her husband was diagnosed with cancer. He received a transplant, but died from complications six months ago. And on Tuesday, they lost their family dog.
But despite their misfortune, Sherman says she's determined to move forward. She says her husband was an optimist and wouldn't have it any other way.
"He's probably telling me the rest of the glass is a good pint of beer," Sherman said.
Sherman's neighbors, co-workers and her daughters school has helped them since the fire. The family also set up a GoFundMe page.