A Camero driver is wanted after shooting at a family in an SUV and prompting a crash on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Reed Road.

Family of 4 crashes into ditch after father shot by unknown suspect, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A shooting suspect drove away after firing shots at a family, causing them to crash into a ditch Saturday night, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said the shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. in the 8500 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Investigators said an armed suspect in a white Camaro fired several rounds at an SUV with a family inside.

The SUV driver, a 28-year-old man, was shot in his left leg, prompting him to continue driving southbound before making a sudden westbound turn onto Reed Road.

The man crashed into a ditch at Construction zone, according to police.

HPD said the man's sons, who are 4 and 9 years old, and their mother were unharmed.

The wounded father was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

"Thank God the kids were not injured," Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said. "At this point, we're going to have to do a follow-up investigation."

Investigators said the victim does not recognize or know the suspect.

Izaguirre said there wasn't an argument on the road that might have led to the shooting.