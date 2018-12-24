DRUNK DRIVING

Families of HPD officers injured in suspected DWI crashes speak out

Stefania Okolie
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
"Don't drink and drive." It's the message from the families of two Houston police officers hit by a suspected drunk driver early Monday morning.

"You have caused serious pain to families, and I just thank the Lord that my son is still alive," said Lisa Malone, Officer Alonzo Reid's mother.

Reid was responding to a call when the crash occurred. On Monday morning, he miraculously crawled from his crushed cruiser in search of help for his partner, Officer John Daily, who was badly burned in the crash.

Both officers are spending Christmas Eve in a Houston hospital. Daily has burns covering more than 50 percent of his body, police said.

But, the families of the officers are also thanking the bystanders who helped.

"He wanted me to ask y'all to thank civilians that helped him pull his partner out the vehicle," Malone said.

The patrol vehicle Reid and Daily were traveling in flipped and caught fire after they were hit by a suspected drunk driver.

"When the accident happened, responding the way an officer should, he didn't panic," said Owen Daily, father of Officer John Daily.

