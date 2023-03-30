Woman accused of operating long-running scam that sold fake temporary tags in Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman accused of selling fake license plate tags faces multiple felony charges in Harris County, according to deputies.
Harris County Constable Precinct 5 deputies said they arrested 37-year-old Tina Marie Jimenez on Thursday for selling the temporary tags for profit.
Officials said her arrest came after an 18-month investigation and was part of the Harris County Toll Road Authority's ongoing "Tag You're It" fictitious temporary tag enforcement campaign.
Pct. 5 said Jimenez was identified as the prime suspect in a long-running scam that produced and sold fake temporary tags out of her vehicle titling, insurance, and tax service business.
Jimenez was charged with unauthorized reproduction and sale of a temporary tag and money laundering, which are felony charges.
Investigators said the offense may have involved at least $35,000 in alleged laundered funds and toll violations.
At the time of her arrest, Jimenez was allegedly on probation on felony charges of a third drunk driving conviction over a 10-year period.
