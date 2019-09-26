Facebook post may lead to transgender woman's killer

CLEWISTON, Florida (KTRK) -- A deleted Facebook post has led investigators to a person of interest in the murder of a transgender Florida woman.

The body of Bee Love was found in a burned out car on Sept. 4 in Clewiston, a city located about 115 miles northwest of Miami.

Detectives said Thursday they may be a step closer to solving her case after someone posted a message to Facebook that was deleted before Love was found dead. The status read: "Somebody need to kill B-Love."

Jamson Richemond, 29, was identified by the Hendry County Sheriff's Office as a person of interest, WPBF-TV reports.

He is also wanted for questioning in the death of a 30-year-old man, Jamal "Jampack" Hubert, who was found dead in a Palm Beach County canal.

People who knew Love say they hope this is the break they have been waiting for.

"It just tears me up," said friend Dezmond Bass. "I don't know who would have, I don't know what kind of human could do that to somebody."

Richemond is still on the run. Deputies urged anyone who knows his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 800-780-TIPS. Tipsters could be eligible for a $3,000 reward.
