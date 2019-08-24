Man accused of killing transgender woman in west Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested after police say he killed a transgender woman and left her on side of the road.On July 30, police say 25-year-old Joshua Dominic Bourgeois killed 22-year-old Tracy Williams, also known as Tracy Single, a transgender woman.Police say Williams was found at 11009 Katy Freeway with a puncture wound and several lacerations.After an investigation, authorities learned that Bourgeois was in a dating relationship with Williams, and was a possible suspect in the case.Bourgeois was arrested on Friday, and charged with the murder of Williams.