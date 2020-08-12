back to school

CDC urges schools and parents to promote wearing face masks to help prevent bullies

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Most students going back to school in-person this fall will be required to wear masks, and now the CDC is telling schools they need an additional plan on how to deal with mask bullies.

The CDC website says parent anger and mask bullying are unintended consequences of heading back to school with COVID-19 still raging.

The agency is concerned that kids will face bullying or discrimination for either wearing masks or not wearing them, and the agency is giving schools guidance on how to combat that:

  • Parents can help now by correctly wearing masks to show kids there is no stigma in wearing them
  • Schools can encourage mask wearing for parents to set a good example for kids
  • Elementary school teachers and staff should be there to help the kids put masks on correctly, play games that encourage mask wearing and use positive reinforcement to increase the likelihood that students will follow the rules
  • Middle schools are encouraged to show educational videos explaining why mask wearing is important, have classroom discussions about why masks are needed and use science class to show examples of how respiratory droplets spread infectious disease
  • High schools can show videos of celebrities wearing masks, ask students to write a short science paper on face coverings and create a competition for the best way to get the message out that masks are important


The CDC said it acknowledges that not all families agree with wearing masks, but it still wants schools to address those challenges as soon as kids get back to in-person learning.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcoronavirus helpcoronaviruspublic schoolcoronavirus tipschild caresocial distancingface maskhigh schoolschoolteacherraising healthy kidsback to schoolcoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakmental wellnesscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19children's healthparentingschoolsbullyingteachersmental healthstudents
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BACK TO SCHOOL
FBISD sees high interest in learning centers
Humble ISD cyberattacked on 1st day of school
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
Tips for back-to-school anxiety in kids
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dad rescues daughter and 5 puppies before fatal crash
Man fires weapon, throws food in restaurant rampage, HCSO says
Starbucks peak times see major shift due to pandemic
Harris Co. leader reacts to Kamala Harris as VP candidate
Tropical Depression 11 has formed in the Atlantic
12-year-old girl shot while sleeping at NW Houston motel
$400 unemployment boost is expected in a couple weeks
Show More
Health experts say city's making progress on COVID-19
Here's why you'll want to limit your time outside today
Trump: Some men insulted that Biden vowed to name female VP
2020's 'best' meteor shower lights up night sky
Worldwide COVID-19 case count tops 20 million, doubling in six weeks
More TOP STORIES News