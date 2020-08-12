CDC urges schools and parents to promote wearing face masks to help prevent bullies

Parents can help now by correctly wearing masks to show kids there is no stigma in wearing them

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Most students going back to school in-person this fall will be required to wear masks, and now the CDC is telling schools they need an additional plan on how to deal with mask bullies.The CDC website says parent anger and mask bullying are unintended consequences of heading back to school with COVID-19 still raging.The agency is concerned that kids will face bullying or discrimination for either wearing masks or not wearing them, and the agency is giving schools guidance on how to combat that:The CDC said it acknowledges that not all families agree with wearing masks, but it still wants schools to address those challenges as soon as kids get back to in-person learning.