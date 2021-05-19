Will your child's school keep requiring masks? Check our list

According to the order, public schools may continue to follow current mask-wearing guidelines through June 4. After June 4, no student, teacher, parent, or other staff member or visitor can be required to wear a mask while on campus.
Here is a list of districts that have released statements in response to Abbott's order.
Aldine ISD
The district will no longer conduct visitors to screen for COVID-19 and will make wearing a face mask at all campuses and administrative buildings optional starting June 5.
"The district will continue to update the COVID-19 dashboard with reported and active cases. We have come a long way since this time last year, and we are confident that is due to students and staff adhering to our safety protocols. I encourage you to continue monitoring your health and symptoms and taking precautions, including getting vaccinated if 12 or older, to protect yourself and others so that we can Finish Strong and Finish Safe," the statement read.
Alief ISD
The district will make the wearing of face masks optional starting June 7 for students and staff while in district facilities. The rule also pertains to those participating in after-school and outdoor activities and those riding the school buses.
"We respectfully request that we all consider our colleagues and students and respect their decision to either wear a mask or not wear a mask. To assist our community in reaching a 70% vaccination rate, Alief ISD will continue to partner with health organizations to bring the vaccine to our community at various locations. We also encourage staff and students to continue to self-screen in the event they are not feeling well and not come to work or school and risk exposing co-workers or students to any illness," a statement from the district read.
The district also said facilities will continue to get deep cleaning services with hospital grade products.
Channelview ISD
The district said it will make wearing face masks optional for any CISD student or employee starting June 5.
We will require all students and staff to wear masks until June 4. On June 5, it will be optional for any CISD student or employee to wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/EBKzYvsdYG
Fort Bend ISD
Starting June 5, the district said all staff, students, parents and visitors will no longer be required to wear masks in schools and district buildings. Individuals who still want to wear a mask may continue to do so, the district said.
"Personal choices about mask wearing is to be respected at all times by all staff, students, parents and visitors," the district said in a statement.
Houston ISD
"Houston ISD intends to comply with Governor Abbott's order and awaits further guidance from the Texas Education Agency," the district said in a statement.
Meanwhile Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also released a statement of his own.
"If you are a city of Houston employee or entering a city facility and you have not been fully vaccinated, you should wear your mask," he said. "We are not mandating it, but I strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their family, and their co-workers. As to the governor's order, it is a clear overreach. His power is not absolute."
Katy ISD
The district said face coverings will become optional starting June 5 and plan to continue providing sanitizing products for students and staff to use.
Spring Branch ISD
The district said it is planning to recommend to the Board of Trustees to make wearing face masks optional starting June 1.
The school board said it will hold its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday and it is expected to take action on a resolution making masks optional beginning May 25.
"A resolution is necessary because the school district is being awarded $86 million in COVID-19 relief aid from the federal government. Those funds, which will be used to help Spring Branch ISD students recover from learning loss that occurred during the pandemic, are tied to several requirements, including following federal health and safety protocols which currently recommend masks be worn in schools," the district said in a statement.
No action regarding mask requirements at SBISD will be taken before May 24. Its current mask requirements will remain in effect until the board takes action on Monday.