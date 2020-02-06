WATCH
LIVE
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
13 Unsolved
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
ABC13 Originals
Equity Report
Our America
Town Halls
Station Info
Contact Us
ABC13 News Team
Careers
Enter to Win
About ABC13 Houston
Submit A News Tip
ABC13 Shop
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
TV Listings
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
WATCH LIVE: ABC13 Eyewitness News
KTRK
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
View every corner across the Houston area!
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Watch ABC13 Eyewitness News live in the video player above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
houston
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
SCOTUS limits EPA's ability to reduce emissions, fight climate change
Supreme Court overturns Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Wanted man accused of shooting ex, killing her friend in N. Harris Co.
Flash Flood Watch for Houston, heaviest storms arrive Friday morning
Gunman opens fire on woman in gas station parking lot in north Houston
Biden says he supports changing Senate filibuster rules
4 charged in deaths of 53 migrants in trailer in San Antonio, DOJ says
Show More
Driver shot may have been ambushed after dropping off friend, HPD says
Wanted purse snatchers rang up $1,000 on 65-year-old victim's cards
$15K reward offered for information in death of beloved Houston pastor
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Gulf disturbance up to a 40% chance of development
More TOP STORIES News