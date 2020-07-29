explosion

Explosion erupts at natural gas facility in Mont Belvieu

MONT BELVIEU, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters have contained a fire from an explosion at an energy transfer facility in Mont Belvieu, east of Houston.

According to the city's police department, the apparent "industrial incident" happened Wednesday at the Lone Star NGL facility on West Winfree.

It's not immediately known what set off the blast, and there's no known injuries at the time.

VIEW FROM THE SKY: Here's what the fire looked like from SkyEye 13.



The police department added State Highway 146 has been shut down from FM-1942 to FM-565 while crews respond to the fire.

Mont Belvieu is located just north of Interstate 10 just east of Baytown and the greater Houston area.

The area is rich with natural gas facilities like Lone Star NGL.
