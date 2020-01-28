CEO promises rebuilding help; reality harder to reach

Watson CEO dials back promise to "repair all the damaged homes." John Watson now says,"To correct comments I made earlier today, no claims process has been established at this time.Who is at fault and who will pay for damages cannot be determined at this early stage"@abc13houston — Ted Oberg (@TedABC13) January 28, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dueling statements from the CEO of the company at the center of an investigation into last week's deadly explosion are leaving damaged home and business owners in a cloud of confusion.Tuesday morning, John Watson spoke with ABC13's Ted Oberg about the disaster via phone, saying, "I will repair all the damaged homes. My insurance company will."The process to make claims was expected to be rolled out in the next few days, according to Watson.Robert Kwok, an attorney representing more than 100 people who lived and worked near the site of the blast, told ABC13, "That's a big offer. My clients are ready to settle."But by Tuesday afternoon, Watson was dialing his earlier statement back.A written statement attributed to the CEO says, "To correct comments I made earlier today, no claims process has been established at this time. Who is at fault and who will pay for damages cannot be determined at this early stage."It is unclear what transpired Tuesday, but insurance experts reached by 13 Investigates said it was likely not an assurance the CEO had authority to make.It's unclear how large Watson Grinding's insurance policies were, but according to attorneys who are familiar with similar cases, it would be unlikely for a company this size to have more than $10 million to $15 million.The city of Houston says more than 450 homes and businesses were damaged. Two people died. Given the lawsuits that have already been filed, whatever insurance coverage Watson Grinding carried may not be enough to make every victim whole.