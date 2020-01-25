What we know about the victims of the Houston explosion

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5876877" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> After at least two people were killed in a huge explosion felt across Houston. Authorities are now in recovery mode.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least two people are dead after a massive explosion rocked a northwest Houston neighborhood Friday morning.Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena identified the victims as Gerardo Castorena Sr. and Frank Flores.In a press conference Friday night, Houston mayor Sylvester Turner said the two victims arrived at work early to workout at the Watson Grinding gym facility. He said the rest of the employees don't typically arrive until 6:30 a.m.Bobbie felt the explosion at Watson Grinding. She lives five miles away."I did feel it shake the house. It was pretty strong," she said.The explosion happened around 4:25 a.m. in the 4500 block of Gessner Road at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, a machining and manufacturing company, according to its website.A large number of homes in the area took on damage, including broken windows, collapsed ceilings and foundation issues.Just five minutes earlier, Bobbie had been on the phone with her friend. He works at the Watson Grinding plant and always arrives early."They have a gym. He usually gets his workout early before he starts work," said Bobbie.But on Friday he had a concern. He told Bobbie he smelled something strange."He goes, 'Hey, something is not right.' I'm like, 'Why,' and he's like, 'I'm here in the parking lot at my job and I just smell something really, really funny'. He goes, 'It smells like gas'," she said.Then he walked to the building."He said, 'Let me walk up to the door.' So he walked to the door and he said, "I can hear a very loud hissing sound'," Bobbie recalled.A co-worker arrived as he looked into the issue he said he'd call back minutes later. She heard the explosion, and she hasn't been able to reach her friend since."I saw the name of the plant, Watson and then I knew," said Bobbie.She said he has two daughters and a son in the Marines.Chief Acevedo has said one of the likely victims has a son in the Marines and he's urging the Marines to allow the son the return home."The family has contacted the Marines and the Marines said until there's 100 percent certainty, (he) will not be released. Marines, we need you to release that young man to get him home, " Acevedo urged in a press conference."He would have called me. We had a date tonight. We had a date tonight," she said.