MONTGOMERY, Texas (KTRK) --After nearly a week of questions and mystery surrounding a woman seen on doorbell video searching for help, Eyewitness News is getting some answers from her.
The woman, whose identity is protected, was seen on video running away from her boyfriend, Dennis Collins, after being tied up and abused.
In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News reporter Deborah Wrigley, the woman gave the following statement:
"I want to first give thanks to the many people across the globe who prayed for me. Their prayers gave me strength. Their kindness reminded me that there is beauty in this world.
I am aware that several families had some hope that I was their missing loved one. That hurt my heart. I wish that I could hug each of them and somehow help them to heal. If there is anything I can do for any of you, I would be honored.
I don't want to get into any of the specifics of that evening, other than to say that I was in a lot of fear for my safety. I was not aware of the video until Wednesday afternoon. It is truly difficult to understand the duality that exists within each of us. People would like to paint Dennis or myself as entirely good or entirely evil, light or dark, every human has both of these inside. It is hard to understand how someone who treated me with such kindness is the person I saw that night. I'm sure it was hard for Dennis to accept the dark parts of me. I can be selfish. I have done things most would be ashamed of and I had a dependence on a substance because of a serious injury.
It would be easy to have resentment in our minds and hearts, but fear, hatred, and shame only create more fear, hatred, and shame.
Love is the only thing in this world to create light where there was none. I hope that in this transforming time in society we are able to choose love more often.
I forgave Dennis long before he was gone, and love him. I know he too forgave and loves me. I know I will fall short daily, but I hope to continue to choose to be loved. And I hope that for us all."
Collins was found dead inside the couple's Montgomery County home Wednesday morning.
Authorities say a suicide note helped them finally track down the woman in this video, the subject of a search for days.
Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.