After nearly a week of questions and mystery surrounding a woman seen on doorbell video searching for help, Eyewitness News is getting some answers from her.The woman, whose identity is protected, was seen on video running away from her boyfriend, Dennis Collins, after being tied up and abused.In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News reporter Deborah Wrigley, the woman gave the following statement:Collins was found dead inside the couple's Montgomery County home Wednesday morning.Authorities say a suicide note helped them finally track down the woman in this video, the subject of a search for days.