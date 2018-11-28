SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Family of exchange student killed in Santa Fe HS shooting suing suspect's parents

Sabika Sheikh - Student killed in Santa Fe High School (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
The parents of a Pakistani exchange student who was killed in the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School back in May is suing the parents of the accused shooter.

Sabika Sheikh, 17, was one of the eight students who died when Dimitrios Pagourtzis allegedly opened fire, killing two substitute teachers and injuring 13 others.

According to the lawsuit, Sabika's family is accusing Pagourtzis' parents of knowing their son "was experiencing extreme emotional distress but failed to take basic steps to responsibly store and prevent him from accessing their firearms."

Authorities say Pagourtzis was armed with a shotgun and a revolver. He also had explosive devices, including a Molotov cocktail, Gov. Greg Abbott said following the shooting.

Sabika's parents are represented by Everytown for Gun Safety's litigation team and by attorney Clint E. McGuire of the Texas firm Martinez and McGuire PLLC.

The suit has been filed just days before Sabika's birthday on Dec. 1. She would have turned 18.

Sabika was three weeks away from returning home to Pakistan after spending a year studying abroad in the U.S. as an exchange student when she was killed.

Sabika's parents are part of the lawsuit that includes at least two other families whose children were killed in the shooting.

"No other parent should ever have to experience this unbearable grief," said Abdul Aziz and Farah Naz, Sabika's parents. "Sabika's picture is in front of our eyes every single moment, and her voice and laughter echo in our ears."

Pagourtzis is in custody on murder charges. His defense attorney says his trial is expected to start in 2019.

Exchange student from Pakistan among eight students killed in Santa Fe High School shooting.

