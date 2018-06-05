Dimitrios Pagourtzis' parents sued by second family of Santa Fe High School shooting victim

EMBED </>More Videos

Aaron McLeod - Student killed in Santa Fe High School (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
The parents of a second Santa Fe High School shooting victim are joining a lawsuit filed against the parents of the shooting suspect.

Aaron McLeod's parents joined the lawsuit filed by Chris Stone's family. In the suit, McLeod's parents don't hold anything back in their accusations against Dimitrios Pagourtzis' mom and dad.

They write, "had the murderer not had weapons available for his carnage, his hidden black rage might have well continued to simmer within."

Stone, McLeod and eight other people were killed on May 18 when police said Dimitrios entered an art classroom and began firing. Thirteen other people were injured in the shooting.

DOCUMENT: READ THE FULL LAWSUIT

According to the lawsuit, both the McLeods and Stones are suing Antonios Pagourtzis and Rose Marie Kosmetatos for:
  • Failing to properly secure their weapons
  • Permitting their son to have access to their weapons and ammunition
  • Failing to obtain mental health counseling and services for their son
  • Failing to properly warn the public of Dimitrios' "dangerous propensities," and
  • Negligently entrusting their weapons to their son
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Santa Fe High School shootingtexas newshigh schoolschool shootinggun violenceSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
Show More
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
More News