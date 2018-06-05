Failing to properly secure their weapons

Permitting their son to have access to their weapons and ammunition

Failing to obtain mental health counseling and services for their son

Failing to properly warn the public of Dimitrios' "dangerous propensities," and

Negligently entrusting their weapons to their son

The parents of a second Santa Fe High School shooting victim are joining a lawsuit filed against the parents of the shooting suspect.Aaron McLeod's parents joined the. In the suit, McLeod's parents don't hold anything back in their accusations against Dimitrios Pagourtzis' mom and dad.They write, "had the murderer not had weapons available for his carnage, his hidden black rage might have well continued to simmer within."Stone, McLeod and eight other people were killed on May 18 when police said Dimitrios entered an art classroom and began firing. Thirteen other people were injured in the shooting.According to the lawsuit, both the McLeods and Stones are suing Antonios Pagourtzis and Rose Marie Kosmetatos for: