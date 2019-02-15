Ex Netflix employee arrested for allegedly calling in a threat

Fired Netflix employee arrested for allegedly calling in a threat

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) --
Netflix's Hollywood studio was placed on lockdown Thursday after a recently fired employee allegedly called in a threat.

Sunset Bronson Studios security says a Netflix worker who was fired Wednesday called a former co-worker and said he had a gun.

Authorities said the man stated that he was in the studio parking lot with the weapon and was ready to "take action."

The LAPD swarmed the lot, but did not find the suspect.

Police say the former employee did not have a weapon when he was arrested at his home.
