Personal Finance

Judge Hidalgo wants to extend eviction ban through August 24

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Mayor Sylvester Turner have asked the county Justices of the Peace not to evict anyone until July 25. The required 30-day notice would mean that no one would be evicted before August 25.

Hidalgo said, "The last thing we need is folks unhoused in the streets in the middle of this crisis instead of being able to seek shelter and to isolate."

The state said evictions can continue but Hidalgo said it's not required.

"We heard from the county attorney's office that he concluded that the Justices of the Peace are within their full authority and within their full discretion to postpone evictions, that's what we've seen from other counties, in El Paso for example, they've postponed evictions until the end of June."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeharris countydisaster reliefevictionapartmentcoronavirus pandemicrentspandemiccovid 19 pandemicunemploymentrenters
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oil found illegally buried next to Crosby canal, constable says
Houston rallying for Breonna Taylor after George Floyd march
HS football star killed in crash that ripped BMW in half
2.5M new US jobs added in May, defying economists' expectations
Cristobal regains tropical storm force on track to US coast
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
First look at nursing homes with worst COVID-19 outbreak
Show More
Man launches into tirade over Black Lives Matter chalk art
Trump lauds 'great day' for George Floyd while talking jobs report
All lanes of I-69 at Loop 610 to close tonight
Tropical Storm Allison hit Houston 19 years ago
Ex-MLB star arrested in Houston after allegedly assaulting ex
More TOP STORIES News