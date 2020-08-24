Everything you need to know about evacuating

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In Southeast Texas, certain zip codes are categorized into evacuation zones, known as "zip zones." Those zones are classified based on storm surge threat.
There are four zip zones: Coastal, A, B, and C. If evacuations are necessary, orders would be issued by zip zone.
Hurricane evacuations are staggered to prevent gridlock on the highways.
Find your zone using the map below:
Evacuation routes are designated roadways that provide the safest and fastest evacuation of coastal areas. Evacuation routes are updated annually before hurricane season.
Evacuation Routes:
If you live in Austin, Brazoria, Chambers, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Walker, Waller or Wharton County, follow these evacuation routes.
Or, follow these evacuation routes per zip zone.
Evacuate only when local officials tell you to do so. Waiting until your zip zone is ordered will help reduce traffic and increase safety on the road for other evacuees.
Once the storm has passed, pay close attention to emergency officials' guidance on when it is safe to return. There may be hazards that need to be cleared.
