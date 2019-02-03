EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5119370" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cedric Marks was captured after hiding out in a garbage can of a Conroe home.

Authorities say they have arrested an escaped prisoner in Conroe.On Sunday morning, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Conroe Police Department said they were searching for Cedric Joseph Marks in the 800 block of N. Loop 336 West in Conroe."Out of an abundance of caution, we urge citizens in north Conroe between TX-105 and North Loop on both sides of 45 to stay indoors," said deputies.Marks escaped from a private prisoner transport when they stopped at McDonald's. He was found a few hours later, in the backyard of a home in the 1000 block of Windswept.Police say he was hiding in a 55-gallon trash can.At the time of the escape, police say Marks had leg restraints, hand restraints, and belly restraints and are unsure how he was able to remove them.Marks was in transport from Michigan after being captured by the US Marshal's for a warrant for burglary. Texas Prisoner Transport Services was en route to Bell County, Texas at the time of their stop.He also has warrants for the murders of Michael Swearingen, 32, and Jenna Scott, 28, in an investigation that began in Temple, Texas in Jan. 2019.He has three pending murder charges and is a professional MMA fighter.