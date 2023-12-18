Police in Victoria, Texas arrest mother of convicted sex offender who escaped Brazoria Co. prison

Police said they pulled the convicted sex offender's mother over in Victoria, Texas after she was spotted driving the car Robert Yancy Jr. was last seen in. She was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in Victoria, Texas arrested the mother of an inmate accused of escaping from the Clemens Unit in Brazoria.

Victoria police said 39-year-old Robert Yancy Jr.'s mother was driving the same white Nissan her son was last seen in after he escaped from prison on Sunday afternoon.

Officers reportedly pulled Yancy's mother over at a traffic light shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, though the escapee was nowhere to be found.

Police said she was taken into custody for an outstanding felony warrant related to Yancy's escape from prison.

Yancy is currently serving a life sentence without parole after he was convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child out of Victoria County.

TDCJ searching for inmate serving life in prison who escaped from Brazoria County facility Sunday

Texas Department of Criminal Justice is searching for escaped inmate Robert Yancy Jr., last seen on Sunday in the Clemens Unit in Brazoria County.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said he was last seen at approximately 3:38 p.m. at the facility on Highway 36.

According to a release by the TDCJ, he was last seen in a white 2021 Nissan Versa with license plate number DNR-9145. He was wearing a black beanie and a black sweater.

If you see Yancy, authorities say you should not approach him. Instead, call 911.

Anyone with information regarding Yancy's whereabouts can contact the Office of Inspector General at 1-800-832-8477.

