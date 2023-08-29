WATCH LIVE

Hundreds of baa-d goats roam Bay Area neighborhood after escaping enclosure

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 2:46PM
A group of baa-d goats escaped their enclosure and wandered around a Corte Madera neighborhood -- and it was all caught on video.

CORTE MADERA, Calif. -- A group of baa-d goats created quite the ruckus in the middle of the night after escaping their enclosure and wandering around a Bay Area neighborhood -- and it was all caught on video.

Neighbor Kristen Slowe sharing amazing Nest video of hundreds of fire goats wandering the Ring Mtn. neighborhood of Corte Madera.

They escaped their enclosure last week around 2:40 a.m.

A neighbor said the goats were loud, and both dogs and people were woken up.

A goat herder and dog later safely corralled the goats back into their pen. It's unclear how they escaped.

