'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' author, illustrator Eric Carle dies at 91

Beloved artist, illustrator and writer Eric Carle has died at the age of 91.Carle's family announced Wednesday that he died peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Sunday at his summer studio in Northampton, Massachusetts.Carle, best known for "The Very Hungry Caterpillar," envisioned stories in over 70 children's books.The books he created across more than six decades have sold over 170 million copies and include the other timeless classics such as "Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?" (1967), "Do You Want to Be My Friend?" (1971), "The Grouchy Ladybug" (1977), "Papa, Please Get the Moon for Me" (1986), "'Slowly, Slowly, Slowly,' said the Sloth" (2002), "The Very Clumsy Cricket" (2017), and so many more.Bright collage images, imaginative stories, and little details made Carle's illustrations uniquely playful.Aside from his illustrations, he is also known for his other fine art works including collage, painting, works on paper and fabric and sculpture.His family said he was a true artist until the end and created drawings as recently as this spring.