Texas EquuSearch looking for missing 26-year-old veteran

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas EquuSearch is trying to locate a veteran who was reported missing after he was last seen a few days ago in east Harris County.Eri Vazquez, 26, was last seen Nov. 8 in the 12000 block of Beach Street, according to EquuSearch.According to the report, he was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts, white Vans and a pink kimono shirt.Authorities described him to be 5 feet tall and weighing 135 pounds. Vazquez also has facial hair, a pierced nose, a small tattoo on one of his arms and a black birthmark on his lower right hip.If you know any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-755-7427 or call Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.