Texas EquuSearch looking for missing 26-year-old veteran

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas EquuSearch is trying to locate a veteran who was reported missing after he was last seen a few days ago in east Harris County.

Eri Vazquez, 26, was last seen Nov. 8 in the 12000 block of Beach Street, according to EquuSearch.

According to the report, he was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts, white Vans and a pink kimono shirt.

Authorities described him to be 5 feet tall and weighing 135 pounds. Vazquez also has facial hair, a pierced nose, a small tattoo on one of his arms and a black birthmark on his lower right hip.

If you know any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-755-7427 or call Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyequusearchmissing manmissing personveteran
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas becomes 1st state to surpass 1 million COVID-19 cases
Suspect accused of killing HPD sergeant to be in court today
Police search for separate person of interest in sergeant's death
Houston, is that you? City could look much different after I-45 moves
CDC updates mask guidance, adding benefits for wearers
Teen killed in US-59 crash after cabin of pickup collapsed
Trump to make 1st public appearance since election called for Biden
Show More
Texas fast food chain releases holiday sweater for sale
Another Houston grocery store to close its doors
Wilson, George talk big 'Grey's,' 'Station 19' crossover event
Lawmakers pushing for legalization of marijuana in Texas
350K Ring doorbell cameras recalled for fire risk
More TOP STORIES News