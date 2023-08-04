Climate Central released new data that shows how Houston's urban heat island can be felt from neighborhood to neighborhood. But it's not all doom and gloom. Here's what may help.

ERCOT issues Weather Watch after another peak electricity demand record set in Texas this week

Texans are being asked to keep an eye on their energy usage due to an anticipated high demand for power next week.

On Friday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued a Weather Watch from Sunday, Aug. 6, to Monday, Aug. 7.

The state's grid operator said high temperatures this weekend will cause higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves.

ERCOT said the grid conditions are expected to be normal, though they will continue to be monitored closely.

A new, unofficial August and all-time peak demand record of 83,593 megawatts was set on Aug. 1, ERCOT said. And according to their supply and demand dashboard, there's a possibility that new all-time peak demand records will be set next week.

Last year, ERCOT said it set 11 new peak demand records, surpassing 80 gigawatts for the first time. So far this summer, 7 new all-time peak demand records have been set.

For now, ERCOT said there is currently enough capacity to meet the forecasted demand.

Texans can sign up for grid condition notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS).

Here's what ERCOT asks consumers to do during a Weather Watch:

Monitor ERCOT grid condition updates

Plan ahead to reduce your energy use during higher demand periods

