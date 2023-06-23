ERCOT introduced TXANS, the Texas Advisory and Notification System, to help give people up-to-date information on the state's power grid conditions.

ERCOT issues Weather Watch as rising temperatures lead to high electrical demand next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texans are asked to conserve their energy due to the high demand for power next week.

The video above is from a previous report.

On Friday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued a Weather Watch from Sunday, June 25, to next Friday, June 30.

The state's grid operator said this is due to high temperatures and anticipated electrical demand.

Here's what ERCOT asks consumers to do during a Weather Watch:

Monitor ERCOT grid condition updates

Plan ahead to reduce your energy use during higher demand periods

SEE RELATED: Why does ERCOT still issue conservation notices during Texas' predictably hot summers?