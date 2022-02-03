Weather

ERCOT predicts record demand Friday morning

By
EMBED <>More Videos

ERCOT predicts peak demand Friday morning

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, said that the grid is prepped and ready for the arctic front that has arrived in the state, but expects energy usage to peak Friday at 8 a.m.

The demand across Texas is estimated at 72,000 megawatts, according to ABC13's partners at The Texas Tribune. That's more than the demand during last year's deadly winter storm, which was at 69,000 megawatts right before it failed.



SEE ALSO: Houston-area school and college closings and delays

This time, ERCOT said the state is prepped to meet demand as high as 81,000 megawatts and has said that it doesn't expect any rolling blackouts.

Still, state officials, not just ERCOT, are warning people to stay indoors if they can and off the roads.

TxDOT began treating roads on Wednesday in case of ice, saying that it had used about half a billion gallons of brine and has 4,000 members on standby.

Authorities are also reminding people not to use generators inside their homes or buildings as that can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning, which is deadly.

Keep generators at least 15 feet away from your house.

RELATED: Here's how you can check on the Texas grid in real-time

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will provide an update on the severe winter weather impacts across the state at 10:30 a.m. ABC13 will stream the briefing live.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertexas
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Freezing rain could ice bridges late Thursday
Water main break floods NE Houston woman's home ahead of freeze
Houston-area school and college closings and delays
Over 70,000 Texans are without power as arctic cold front hits state
Here's how you can check on the Texas grid in real-time
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
Father and son practiced dentistry without license, HPD says
Show More
City leaders hope $44M program will solve alarming rise in crime
Researchers look for hint behind gun violence affecting men and boys
Baytown man accused of repeatedly attacking neighbor's dog
Mayor Turner announces $44M 'One Safe Houston' crime initiative
Curtains aren't closing on historic River Oaks Theatre
More TOP STORIES News