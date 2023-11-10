Carrie Bivens and Will McAdams are expected to resign from their positions working for the Texas power grid operator, ERCOT.

2 key figures for ERCOT, appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott, expected to step down from positions

TEXAS, USA (KTRK) -- Two key figures appointed to high-level roles for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, will reportedly plan to resign from their positions.

According to our ABC13 partners at the Houston Chronicle, Carrie Bivens and Will McAdams will be stepping down from their roles.

McAdams served as the Commissioner for the Public Utilities Commission of Texas, while Bivens worked as an independent market monitor for the state.

RELATED: ERCOT addresses summer strain on grid and plan for winter conditions

It is not precisely known the reasoning behind their resignations at this time.

Gov. Greg Abbott nominated both Bivens and McAdams after the deadly 2021 Texas winter storm, which is approaching its third anniversary.

Due to the imminent departures, this may cause Abbott to have to re-focus on the state's power grid as electricity demands have increased as the winter months approach.

For more on this story, follow Shelley Childers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.