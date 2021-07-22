Texas power grid has 'sufficient' generation this summer, ERCOT claims

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10367710" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The state was dangerously close to a long-term outage that would have left millions of Texans in the dark, for not days, but weeks. In the video, ABC13 data analyst Keaton Fox is making it easier for you to understand exactly what happened when Texas entered the "danger zone" during the start of the winter storm.